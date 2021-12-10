Alfie, 13, from #Eastbourne, may be in #Hastings
Fire crews rescued a woman from a flat fire on Rosebery Avenue in Holborn
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found the woman unconscious on the sofa of her fourth floor flat and brought her out of the property. Station...
A 15 year old child has been stabbed to death on Somerford Grove in #HackneyDowns, #N16. Scotland Yard say police were called just before 9.00pm. The boy was...
Woman who killed neighbour jailed for life
A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering her neighbour in Chingford. Carol Campling, 39 of Garenne Court, Warren...
Man sentenced to prison for burglary
A man has been sent to prison for two years after he was convicted of burglary. Dean Winfield, aged 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of...
Body of a man was discovered in the River Itchen.
Officers are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the River Itchen. Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday, 6 April to a report...
A man who kicked, punched and spat at police officers has been jailed
The assault occurred as two officers were returning Andrew Huxley to his home address in Kenilworth Road, Leamington on Monday 22 February after they...
Hit and run probe launched in Chatham
Officers from Kent Police have launched an investigation following a failing to stop incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police were called just...
Street robbers who stole cash from a man while he sat in a taxi have been jailed
Dean Lacey, 47, and Michaela Whiting, 39, targeted the victim after they saw him withdrawing money from a cash machine in Gillingham and getting inside a...
Two members of a Salford organised crime group have been sentenced for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm
In 2015, there were a number of incidents as a result of a dispute between two Salford organised crime groups who called themselves the ‘A Team’...
Cuxton man jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a child Inciting two children to engage in sexual activity has led to a five year prison sentence for a...
Arrest in connection with escaping from lawful custody
A man has been arrested in connection with escaping from lawful custody at HMP Spring Hill. A 32-year-old was arrested in Uxbridge, West London, this afternoon...
Three people have been charged following an investigation into an assault in Ramsgate
. Three people have been charged following an investigation into an assault in Ramsgate Kent Police was called to Princess Margaret Avenue at around 9pm on...
Detectives are renewing an appeal for information following the death of a man in Rochester
On the morning of 25 October, the body of 38-year-old Stephen Chapman, who was from the town, was found at a property in Delce Road. George Knights, 18, of...
Two teenagers jailed after brutal stabbing in Lewisham
Two teenagers who chased a young man into a Brixton youth club before fatally stabbing him to death in front of children have been jailed. Rishon Florant 17...
Police say they are dealing with a serious collision in Edgware were persons are confirmed as trapped in vehicles
Officers from the Met Police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Edgware Road in North London. The collision has happened...
Lancing woman jailed for homophobic attack
A woman who conducted a homophobic attack on a man travelling back from Brighton Pride has been jailed. Jasmine Shepherd, 20, appeared at Hove Crown Court on...
Hedgehog awareness week has today begun in the UK aiming to highlight the problems affecting wild hedgehogs in the UK and make people aware of the ways that they can help support these cute but vulnerable animals.
We are great fans of our UK Hedgehogs and will also feature some LIVE late night cameras on the guaranteed regular visitors from an array (family) of...
Police appeal after Croydon teen Stabbing
Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed in Croydon. Police were called to Woodside Road, SE25 at 11.56pm on Thursday, 18 April...
Rotherham man jailed for indecent images of children
A 41-year-old Rotherham man has been jailed for 40 months for possessing indecent images of children. Registered sex offender Colin Stevenson, of...
A former Isle of Wight Man has escaped jail after he committed Tax return fraud. Labourer 31-year-old Daniel Street who used to live in Ryde but now lives in...
Knife crime in the county fell by almost a quarter according to official Government statistics, thanks to robust policing and targeted operations
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman following a fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth
Dorset Police received a report at around 1.35pm on Saturday 23 October 2021 from the ambulance service of a road traffic collision involving a car and a...
Brighton Burger King robbery: Do you recognise this man?
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they need to urgently trace in connection with a robbery at Burger King in Brighton. The man threatened staff with...
Faulty Fire Alarm Sparks Fire Service Responce
A fire crew stationed at Shanklin have attended a property on Sandown Road in Shanklin Isle of wight this morning.(Monday 21st May) One crew was from mobilsed...