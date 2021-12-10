BREAKING HASTINGS SUSSEX

Alfie, 13, from #Eastbourne, may be in #Hastings

December 10, 2021
 Last seen on December 7 going to Hastings with friends, wearing grey Nike hooded top, black Puma sweater, blue jeans and Nike trainers.
Anyone who sees him should report it to us, call 101  and quote serial 878 of 07/12.
