A dangerous man who sexually assaulted lone women in hotel rooms has been jailed

On Thursday, 9 December, Hugo Delgado, 22 of Navestock Crescent, Woodford Green was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment.

He had previously been found guilty, following a trial which concluded on 3 August, of assault by penetration, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He will spend a further four years on licence and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard how on the evening of 6 October 2019 at a hotel in Shoreditch, Delgado approached a lone woman and claims the room she was entering was actually his.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, showed him her key card and told him to discuss the issue with reception.

At 10.51pm Delgado told reception staff he was the woman’s husband and that he’d left his key in the room. They gave him a key card which he used to enter the room when he returned to the hotel just over four hours later at around 3am.

Sometime after 5am the woman was awoken by Delgado after he had sexually assaulted her. He was completely naked. She screamed and shouted for him to leave. He put his clothes on and fled.

Police attended and viewed CCTV footage which showed Delgado leaving the hotel at 5.25a An investigation by the Met’s Sapphire Unit was launched.

At around 4.45am on 12 October 2019, a woman in her 20s who had been on a night out with friends in Shoreditch was approached in the street by Delgado. She walked off in the direction of Old Street and he followed behind.

The next memory the woman had was waking up in a hotel room and witnessing Delgado performing a sexual act. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The incident was reported to police later that morning. When officers went to the hotel they found Delgado in the room and arrested him.

Enquiries revealed that earlier the same night, Delgado had tried to obtain key cards for two rooms at the hotel where the assault took place. He gave the wrong name for one of the rooms and the other wasn’t occupied.