Officers in Colchester have arrested a number of people as part of a coordinated strike against drug-driven violence in the town

This morning, officers from Essex Police Serious Violence Unit, Colchester Community Policing Team, North Disruptor Team and Operational Support Group executed ten warrants at addresses across the town which police suspected to be linked to drug dealing and associated violence.

The warrants are part of an investigation which was launched as a result of a rise in violent crime in Colchester town centre – specifically since coronavirus restrictions were lifted earlier this year and the night-time economy re-opened.

This morning, police seized a large amount of suspected Class A and Class B drugs and more than £20,000 in cash.

Among those arrested this morning are two men, aged 31 and 24 and from Colchester, on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Their arrest is in relation to the serious assault of a man in Shrub End Road on Thursday 9 September.

All those arrested this morning remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, of the Essex Police Serious Violence Unit, said:

“We make no apologies for taking an uncompromising approach to tackling the supply of drugs in Essex.

“Unfortunately, there are people who believe they can sell their products on our streets. We will not accept that, and we have specialist officers who work tirelessly to build cases, put people before the courts and, ultimately, secure convictions.

“This is an incredible example of an operation bringing together many parts of the force with one important focus – to keep our residents safe and take drugs off our streets.”