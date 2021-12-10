Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify after the sexual assault of a woman in south London, near where Sarah Everard was abducted earlier this year.

The incident happened at approximately 2am on Saturday, 25 September as the woman walked in Englewood Road, SW12 near Clapham Common.
She noticed the male suspect walking a short distance behind her. As she stopped to look for something in her bag, the male approached her from behind, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.
The woman shouted at the man to get away and he walked off in the direction of Clapham Common.
Detective Constable Annie Henry of the Central South Command Unit said:
“We are releasing this e-fit in the hope that someone recognises the person pictured. This attack would have been terrifying for the woman and we are continuing to support her as our investigation continues.
“If you can assist our investigation, please don’t hesitate to contact the police – this man needs to be identified and held to account for his actions.”
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 1268/25Sep. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Image(s): The Met Police
