Woman dead and two injured after Fulham blaze

Sadly a woman has died following a fire at a block of flats on Barclay Close in Fulham.

Half of a flat on the ground floor of a five-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found the body of a woman in the affected flat. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A further two people left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were both taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 12.34am and the fire was under control by 1.32am. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Fulham, Chelsea and Hammersmith fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.