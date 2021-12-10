Two brothers have been jailed for sexual offences committed against a vulnerable child in Dover

Kye Dunn was 19 when he raped the child, who was in the early years of secondary school, in December 2017. The victim was then sexually assaulted by Robbie Dunn, who was 17 at the time.

Both pleaded guilty to their respective offences and were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 3 December 2021.

The court heard how Kye Dunn had given the victim cannabis and alcohol before taking them back to his home in Westbury Road where he raped them.

He then pushed the victim into another room where Robbie Dunn, who also lived at the address, sexually assaulted them whilst they were asleep.

Kye Dunn, now 23, pleaded guilty to rape following his arrest and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Robbie Dunn, now 21, admitted sexual assault and received a three-and-a-half year custodial sentence. He had also pleaded guilty to assault and affray in relation to separate offences committed whilst on court bail in November 2020.

Investigating officer Helen Press, who has since retired as a Detective Constable from the Missing Child and Exploitation Team, said: ‘Kye and Robbie Dunn took advantage of a child who was much younger than them for their own sexual gratification, and put the victim through a terrible ordeal that will likely remain with them for the rest of their life.

‘The Dunns deserve to be behind bars for the offences they committed, and I hope the sentences imposed will be of some comfort to the victim and their family.

‘The victim was incredibly brave in speaking up about what the Dunn brothers did to them and I hope other young people who may be targeted by sex offenders in the future take confidence in the outcome of this investigation.’