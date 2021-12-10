BREAKING DOVER KENT WANTED

Christopher Walker is wanted for recall to prison in relation to the possession of an offensive weapon in #Dover

December 10, 2021
If you know where he is, call 101 quoting reference 46/242478/21.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available here – https://crimestoppers-uk.org

