If you know where he is, call 101 quoting reference 46/242478/21.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available here – https://crimestoppers-uk.org
Christopher Walker is wanted for recall to prison in relation to the possession of an offensive weapon in #Dover
Two men have been arrested by Flying Squad detectives after they carried out a cash in transit robbery in Essex.
At around 12.30pm on Monday, 25 November, two...
Three rescued from overturned dinghy
Three men were rescued from the sea off Studland Bay this evening after they were thrown into the sea from their dinghy. A member of the public had seen the...
The family of a woman who went missing three and-a-half years ago have appealed for anyone who may have any information about what’s happened to her to come forward
Patricia Finnie was last seen on 11 May 2017 in the Bellevue Avenue area of Southend. She had just been to visit a friend at an address in Riviera Drive. CCTV...
Detectives have arrested a man following a collision that left a teenage boy with critical injuries. The incident happened at about 2.40am on Saturday, 7 March...
Meet the Govia Thameslink Railway volunteers who are looking out for society’s most vulnerable
A team of caring railway volunteers are doing their bit to help keep people safe at a time when many are at their most vulnerable due to Covid-19. The...
A twelfth man has been jailed for his role in a plot to supply cannabis on a huge scale
During a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 19 November 2021, Drilon Dishi was sentenced to five years and 11 months’ imprisonment having previously...
The victim managed to defend himself and leave the toilet, seeking help at a nearby shop after attempted knifepoint robbery in Canterbury
Information is being sought following an attempted robbery in Canterbury. At around 5.30pm on Tuesday 22 June 2021, a man in his 20s was washing his hands in...
Man rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating a serious assault in Folkestone have made an arrest. Kent Police was called to a...
Enhanced #flood risk later in the week due to expected rain
Enhanced #flood risk later in the week due to showers more prolonged rain. and thunder storms. The current weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended...
Police have charged a man with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary following the death of a man in #Westcliff
The 31-year-old from #Enfield is...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lewisham have made an arrest
The 38-year-old man from south-east London was arrested on Monday, 7 September on...
First Picture of Man from Bath charged with Terror offences
A 22 year old man from Bath, Andrew Dymock of Weymouth Street, has tonight been charged with 12 offences under the Terrorism Act. He was arrested following an...
Police called to negotiate with a person on Chatham bridge
Police have been called to a person standing on the bridge near Wickes on New Road Avenue above Maidstone Road in Chatham this evening. Police and ambulance...
Woman Hit on Gosport Bus Lane
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a bus in Gosport. Police confirmed that the 35-year-old, from...
Emergency services called after man jumps 20 foot off Great Central way on to railway lines In North London
Emergency services have been called and a large part of the London North Circular Road (NW10) (Southbound) at the junction of Great Central Way has been...
Three arrested off Devon coast as part of people smuggling investigation
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling and eight migrants have been safely detained following an operation off the coast of Devon...
Shots fired yards from children Play area in Barking
Barking,East London Sunday 1st September 2019 Harts Lane Estate on Lock Down after shots fired. Police flooded the after numerous called after shots where...
HGV in collision with BMW on the A249 Stockbury Interchange
Officers from Kent police have been called to deal with a two vehicle collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a BMW on the A249 Stockbury Roundabout. One...
A suspect is to appear at court charged with six offences, including arson, in Edenbridge after attacking firefighter with a hammer
At around 12.30am on Sunday 25 April 2021, officers were called to a fire at an address in Wellingtonia Way. It is reported a man assaulted a woman at...
Firefighters criticise bosses claiming they ‘held them back’ from responding to Manchester attack
Firefighters have hit out at bosses and accused them of holding them back from responding to the Manchester suicide bombing until 90 minutes after the incident...
Further man arrested as search continues for missing man
Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – have made a seventh arrest. A 22-year-old man was arrested...
Gravesend woman charged with multiple purse thefts
A Gravesend woman has been charged with 13 offences including purse thefts across north Kent. Kent Police received reports of burglaries and thefts from...
Police close Southampton Itchen Bridge
Police have closed off the Itchen Bridge in Southampton this evening. Officers closed the bridge just after 7pm after they received a call from a ...
Five people are currently in custody following a disorder in Pinehurst last night
Five people are currently in custody following a disorder in Pinehurst last night. We were called to The Circle area at approximately 6.30pm following a report...