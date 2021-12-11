Detectives are appealing for information after a Kent Police officer was struck by a motorcycle in Larkfield

On Thursday 9 December 2021, the constable was on duty in a high visibility jacket in New Hythe Lane, near Larkfield village hall.

At 2.43pm, whilst on foot, he directed a man on a blue Suzuki GSKR to stop. The motorcyclist is alleged to have started to reverse the bike before travelling forwards and colliding with the officer.

Left on foot

The rider, who is described as wearing a black helmet and jacket, then left the scene on foot. The motorcycle was seized and enquiries are underway to locate the suspect.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the incident and has since been discharged.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to the police.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with privately-held CCTV or motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/254076/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form available on their website.