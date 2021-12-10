Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have charged a third person with the murder of Emmanuel Ogabi in Woolwich

Shai Bosman-Allen, 20, of Windmill Close, SE13, was charged on Wednesday, 8 December. He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 December.

Police were called at 7.48am on Thursday, 21 October to Sandy Hill Road, SE18, after a 26-year-old man was found collapsed in the street. Emmanuel was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a single stab wound.

On Friday, 12 November, officers arrested Denzel Maposa, 23, of Bromley Gardens, Dunstable and Onyema Olisa, 26 of Boone Street SE13. Both men were charged with murder and appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 13 November. They were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 February 2022.