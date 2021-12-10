Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in #Chelmsford

Officers were called to Kingston Crescent in Springfield at 7.50pm yesterday, Thursday 9 December, to reports of an assault.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing today, Friday 10 December, and a small stretch of Kingston Crescent remains closed at the junction with Sandford Road.

Witnesses should call us on 101, quoting incident 1126 of December 9.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.