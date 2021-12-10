A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog

Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.

A black and ginger lurcher called Duke was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The woman, in her 30s, remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers were called to a service station in Markfield following a report a woman was seriously injured, with police told she was attacked in Copt Oak Road.

The force said the car was later found in Ulverscroft but the dog remains missing.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody at this time. Two other men aged 52 and 30, who were arrested on Wednesday night, have been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Tattersall, from the Complex Investigation Team (CIT) said: “While we have arrested three more people, our investigation is still very much continuing.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident but has not yet come forward. Any details you’re able to provide could be of great help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 21*714611.

Alternatively call 101.