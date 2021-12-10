A man from Levenshulme who positioned himself as a ‘religious authority and encouraged support for terrorist organisations has been jailed for 41 months

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) believe the material possessed by Wissam Tariq Mahmoud Ziad, which supported extremist group Daesh, was ‘capable of encouraging terrorism’.
Ziad (30/09/2001), of Central Avenue, admitted eight charges under the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006 and was sentenced today (Thursday 9 December 2021) at Manchester Crown Court.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Ziad possessed a colossal amount of extremist material capable of encouraging terrorism, and used social media and chat groups to communicate with people all over the world, using VPNs to hide his identity while online.
“The social media and communication platforms allowed him to receive and disseminate extremist publications and enable others to access material supporting Daesh.
“He incited support and encouraged others to research extremist organisations, positioning himself as a religious authority – he is a dangerous man with extremist views and is quite rightly behind bars.”
