The mindless attack is being investigated by Sussex Police after mother and child have been left terrified to return home

The woman who has asked not to be named revealed the attack took place on Thursday night at around 8pm in the Crossbush area near to Whitehawk school.

Her little boy was sitting in front of father Christmas when he was showered with the glass he escaped unharmed.

The whole attack has left them terrified.

The mother of one is now asking the community to come forward and supply ring doorbell or CCTV footage to help catch those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Brighton Police station.