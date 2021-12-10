Two down, one to go with help from information from the public

Here’s a quick update on the appeal that the Police issued at the end of last month to locate three wanted men, aged 18, 19 and 20-years-old, who were either from or have links to Harrogate.

The 19-year-old Harrogate man was arrested later that week on suspicion of a theft of a motor vehicle and has been released on bail.

The 20-year-old Leeds man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of burglary; wounding with intent; robbery; possession of a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place; and possession of a Class B drug and he has been released on bail.

18-year-old Harrogate man, Luke Gibson (pictured), is still wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge last month and significant enquiries are still ongoing to locate him.

Police believe Gibson is still in the Harrogate area, and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

If you have any information about where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.