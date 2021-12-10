A man was arrested after police tracked down a car that failed to stop for officers in Crowborough

The VW Touraeg was seen by patrolling police in London Road, Crowborough, just before midnight on Thursday 9 December, and although it initially stopped for officers, it then rammed two police vehicles and made off at speed towards Kent.

However with the assistance of Kent Police, and the support of a police helicopter, Sussex officers located the vehicle and followed it to an address in Hever Road, Edenbridge, Kent, where the alleged driver was arrested early on Friday, 10 December.

The driver, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police, and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

There were no injuries.