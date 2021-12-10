Manhunt after girl is approached in Dover

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Dover have issued a computer-generated image of a man they wish to speak to.

Kent Police was contacted on 19 November 2021 and it was reported that, at around 4pm that day, a man approached and spoke to a girl in Tower Hamlets Road.

A relative of the girl was nearby and challenged the man, who she felt was trying to usher the girl towards a car. The girl and her relative then left the area, as did the man.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/239147/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form on the website.