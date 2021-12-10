The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has commenced a murder investigation following a death in HMP Maidstone. Kent Police was called to the prison following concerns for the welfare of an inmate, at 3.33pm on Thursday 9 December 2021. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and the man, aged in his 20, was declared deceased at the scene by medical crews. His next of kin have been made aware. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.
Murder investigation launched after serving is found dead a second man has has bene arrested by Police
You may also like
Police are trying to locate missing Danny Crook from Southampton
The 29-year-old was last seen at around 3.30pm today, 23 June, when he left his home address on Sholing Road. Police and his family are increasingly...
Officers have charged a man under the Health Protection Regulations after approximately 30 people gathered for a party on a house boat in Hackney
Jordy Nicholas Van Duijvenbode, 31 , of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday, 14 February with one count of holding a gathering of more than 30 people and...
Police air support called in to search for man reported missing in Dartford
A Police helicopter is searching from the air along with officers at Ridge Way in Dartford. The search comes following reports of a man who’s been...
Police In Canterbury launch sex attack investigation
Images of a man have been released by officers investigating a report of a sexual assault in Canterbury. At around 11pm on 9 July 2021, it was reported that...
A man who hit a teenage girl over the head before dragging her into some bushes and raping her has been jailed for life
Appearing before Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 December, William Trotter, 39 of Dagonet Road, Bromley was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a...
A fifth person has been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of a major investigation into the alleged importation of drugs, linked to the encrypted phone network Encrochat
Michael Anwyl, 33, of Irwin Avenue, Limvady, handed himself in to Coleraine Police Station yesterday. He was arrested and questioned by NCA investigators...
Firefighters tackle basement blaze at rustic-chic hotel in Chislehurst
Firefighters have been sent to tackle a fire that has ripped through the basement of The Bull’s Head Pub and hotel in Chislehurst. Four fire crews have...
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing in Devizes
Theresa Wright, who is 36 years old, was last seen a few hours ago and concerns are growing for her welfare. She is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall...
Woman Stabbed to Death over a Seventy Pound Drug Deal in Portmsouth
Two woman remain in custody after the fatal stabbing of a woman at a property in Portsmouth on Saturday evening. Police launched a murder probe after a woman...
Two men who attempted to supply heroin and cocaine throughout Northampton have been jailed
Investigative work led the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) to Bradley Mundin and Christopher Cain, and as the investigation unfolded, they...
A man has been jailed for murdering a woman in an attempt to save himself from a substantial amount of debt by stealing from her
Armen Aristakesyan, 43 of Uxbridge Road, W13, was found guilty following a nine-week trial at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 13 October. He was sentenced...
Appeal launched after vehicle stolen from Swanley leisure centre
Several CCTV images have been issued by detectives investigating the theft of a motor vehicle in Swanley. Between 6.30pm and 7.35pm on Friday 13 December 2019...
Two teenagers caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife by Armed Police in Minicab set to face jail
Two teenagers have been convicted after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the minicab they were travelling in was stopped by...
Seventh arrest made over Canterbury teen attack
An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into a serious assault in Canterbury has led to a seventh arrest. Officers were called to...
A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5.33am on Sunday...
A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision
The A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision. A diversion route has been put in place...
Officers are appealing for information to locate a teenager who is still missing from Swanscombe
Paige Ripley, who is 13, was last seen at 6am on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 and officers are concerned for her welfare. Paige is white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim...
Detectives are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield
Detectives are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in Enfield. Police were called at 7.53am on Thursday, 6 August to a wooded area in...
Amidst a rise in reported assaults against police officers, detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a firearm was reportedly discharged in the direction of plain clothed officers in Colindale
On Thursday, 18 March, at approximately 7.10pm, ten plain-clothed police officers from the Met’s North West Violence Suppression Unit were on...
A27Westbound closed due to serious collision near Chichester
The A27 in West Sussex is closed westbound between the A286 (Stockbridge) and the A259 (Chichester) due to a collision. Sussex Police are on scene...
Officers investigating the theft and subsequent fraudulent use of a bank card in Poole are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to
At around midday on Saturday 7 November 2020 the victim discovered that their purse had been stolen. They were last known to have it at around 5pm on Thursday...
Missing Southampton Climbers body recovered
The Search for missing climber in Swanage has been called off after his body has been found, at just after 12.27pm on Tuesday 28 June 2016 Dorset Police was...
Man charged with attempted murder after police officers attack in Leyton
A man has been charged following an attack on a police officer in Leyton. Muhammed Rodwan, 56 , of Villiers Close, was charged with attempted murder and...
Two people have died after a house fire in Dover
Two people have died after a house fire at Primrose Hill that started around 10:30pm on Thursday night. A man died at the scene and a woman died after...