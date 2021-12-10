Murder investigation launched after serving prisoner is found dead a second man has been arrested by Police

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has commenced a murder investigation following a death in HMP Maidstone. Kent Police was called to the prison following concerns for the welfare of an inmate, at 3.33pm on Thursday 9 December 2021. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and the man, aged in his 20, was declared deceased at the scene by medical crews. His next of kin have been made aware. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.