A man has been convicted of murder after a Bognor Regis father died from burn injuries caused during an assault outside his home

Mark Stoakes, 60, had been at home with his family on the evening of Thursday 8 April, 2021 when they noticed their garden gate was on fire. Mark and his wife ran to the front of their house in Oak Grove to see who was responsible for starting the fire. There, they encountered Aaron Wilks. Wilks was holding a blue bottle and began spraying a liquid towards the victim and his wife. Mark, protecting his wife, stood nearest Wilks and became drenched in liquid – a liquid later confirmed to be petrol. Wilks then produced a flame, which ignited a fire instantly. Mark suffered extensive burns and was taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in an induced coma. Sadly, he died from his injuries three weeks later on Friday 30 April. Wilks, 38, unemployed, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, was arrested and charged with murder. After a 10-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, he was found guilty by a unanimous jury. He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date. The investigation As police began to investigate the assault on April 8, two other violent incidents involving the victim and the suspect came to light. Around 11.30am on Sunday 31 January, 2021 Wilks attended the victim’s home address and demanded to be let in. When Mark opened the door, Wilks pushed past him and into the kitchen of the property. Wilks was in possession of a meat cleaver and began threatening Mark, demanding to be paid money that he was owed. At one point, Wilks held the meat cleaver to Mark’s throat and also slammed it down onto the top of the cooker causing damage. The exchange was caught on CCTV inside the victim’s home, but was not reported to police until after April 8. The second incident was around 3pm on Tuesday 9 February 2021 when the suspect attended the victim’s home address again with two other men. On this occasion, Wilks threatened to kill Mark and his family before ripping a CCTV camera off the wall around the side of the house. On the evening of April 8, the victim’s family recognised Wilks from those previous interactions and he was nominated as a main suspect for the arson and assault. The arrest Officers began conducting enquiries to find Wilks. They searched addresses and vehicles of people known to be associated with him and seized evidence including a black petrol can from a car, a blue spray bottle from a house and a coat matching that worn by the suspect in the CCTV footage of the assault. 20211206-op-viper-fuel-can-spray-bottle-ls.jpg Wilks was arrested at an address on Ash Grove, Bognor Regis on April 11. In interview, he presented a prepared statement in which he admitted attending the house in Oak Grove but claimed the victim had come at him with a knife and he had then acted in self-defence. Wilks remained silent for the rest of the interview. While Wilks was still in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of blackmail, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident on January 31; criminal damage in relation to the incident on February 9; and grievous bodily harm and applying an explosive substance with intent to cause serious injury in relation to the incident on April 8. Following Mark’s death, the cause of which was determined to be complications arising from burns to the upper torso, the charge of grievous bodily harm was upgraded to murder. Wilks appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 17 and pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and criminal damage. He pleaded not guilty to murder, blackmail and applying an explosive substance with intent, and the case was sent for trial. The conclusion Wilks was found guilty of murder and blackmail on Friday (December 10). He was found not guilty of applying an explosive substance with intent. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Pauline Lane said: “This was a horrendous and deeply distressing incident that has resulted in the tragic loss of a beloved husband, father and friend. “Aaron Wilks attended the victim’s home address on the evening of April 8 armed with an accelerant and a lighter, intent on causing harm. “The subsequent assault was the culmination of a campaign of threatening and aggressive behaviour by Wilks towards Mark Stoakes over an apparent unpaid loan. “We’re grateful to Mark’s family for their bravery and dignity throughout, and to witnesses and the wider community for supporting our investigation.”
A man has been convicted of murder after a Bognor Regis father died from burn injuries caused during an assault outside his home
You may also like
Bloodbath on Platform one after stab victim collapses in front of rush passengers in South East London
Police were called at 4pm on Monday, 7 December to reports of a stabbing in Ridsdale Road, SE20. The man is understood to have been stabbed and...
An unprovoked and deliberate assault in a Rochester bar has resulted in a prison sentence for a Chatham resident
On Saturday 28 September 2019, a man in his 40s was with friends in Rochester High Street when, at around 10.30pm, they visited the Eagle Tavern public...
Missing 15-year-old Priscilla Hilden from Sevenaoks Now Found
15-year-old Priscilla Hilden from Sevenoaks has been missing since 26 April. 4ft 10in tall Priscilla is thought to have links to Tunbridge Wells and London...
Police investigating a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester have arrested three men in London. The men, aged 22, 25 and 26, have been...
Man blasted in the stomach at the Toby Carvery in Enfield
A man has been shot in Enfield on Sunday evening. Police and Paramedics were called just after 7pm following reports of shots being fire in the area and a man...
Police investigating the theft of a cash machine in Hurstpierpoint have arrested a man
Police investigating the theft of a cash machine in Hurstpierpoint have arrested a man. Officers were called at 3.45am on Saturday (September 5) to reports of...
Trio of fraudsters who used malware to steal tens of thousands of pounds from victims across the country have been jailed
Three fraudsters who used malware to steal tens of thousands of pounds from victims across the country have been sentenced. The following were sentenced at...
Tribute paid to missing man Richard Morris who went missing at Alice Holt Forest
Police are now in a position to confirm that the body found in Alice Holt Forest on Monday 31 August is that of 52-year-old Richard Morris. Richard, from the...
Rain to hit the South Coast after nearly four weeks
After 25 days without any rain, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight could finally see the heavens open on up on Saturday- but it’s by no means definite.
Isle of Wight Man found not guilty manslaughter after mum was left in utter squalor
Isle of Wight man Anthony Kimber has been found NOT guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and causing the death of a vulnerable adult after his mother...
Please help find Eva she is missing from Hackney
She is missing from E8, likes to ride buses all over London. If seen please contact the police and quote reference 20MIS040225
Two bridges have been washed away on the river Annan in Scotland this evening caused by river levels and torrential rain
Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge over the River Annan has been washed away due to high river levels and torrential rain. Network Rail say they are unable to...
Can you. Help find missing pensioner from Kilburn
Have you seen 83-year-old Rosina Jalil from West #Kilburn? She was last seen this morning but police are extremely concerned for her welfare as she is very...
Moped rider left in critical condition following collision in Edgware
Detectives investigating a collision in Edgware which has left a moped rider in a critical condition are appealing for information and witnesses. Police were...
Two members of the public dead after being stabbed to death by Terror knife man
Two of the Five people involved in the major incident near to London Bridge on Friday have sadly died. Three other are still seriously injured we can reveal...
A man from Manchester has been jailed for slashing three mens’ faces on nights out
Milo Lindsay of Longport Avenue, Withington was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 14 years imprisonment for two counts of section 18 assault, section 20...
A21 closed after vehicle leaves the road near Tonbridge Wells
The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a collision involving a vehicle which has left the...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision which left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers were called to scene, in London Road, Teynham...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a shed fire on Epple Road in Birchington
Three fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used compressed air foam and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which also spread to nearby fences and...
Barrersea tower block drama sparked by candle one left one person
Ten fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a flat fire on the 20th floor of a block of flats on Westridge Road in #Battersea. Fire crews...
40 firefighters sent to tackle West Drayton blaze with persons reported
Six fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to property ablaze late on Thursday evening. Firefighters and officers from across West London...
Family of Murdered teenager appeals for information
The family of Jodie Chesney, who was killed in east London last Friday have spoken of their pain and disbelief and called on anyone who might know something...
Graham Medway, aged 62 years, from the Freshwater area, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13
Following an investigation into a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, police have charged a man. It is alleged that on the afternoon of Monday...
There are residual delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to this earlier collision on the M25 Clockwise in Hertfordshire
There are residual delays of up to 60 minutes on approach to this earlier collision on the M25 Clockwise in Hertfordshire. There are residual delays of up to...