Michelle, 45, was reported missing shortly after 3.35pm today (Friday 10 December).
She’s described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and often wears all-black clothing.
Officers worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.
If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call Essex Police on 999 quoting incident 785 of 10 December.
Police are looking for Michelle Richardson who’s missing from Southminster
Michelle, 45, was reported missing shortly after 3.35pm today (Friday 10 December).
You may also like
Second man arrested as police renew appeals for witnesses to Walthamstow murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor in Walthamstow have renewed their appeals for information in the wake of the arrest of a...
Man who died in Little Clacton named as Dean Clark
Essex Police are in a position to provisionally identify the man who died in #LittleClacton last night as 41 year-old Dean Clark. Dean, who was from Little...
He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown checked shirt and was in possession of a blue rucksack
Police need your help in finding 29-year-old Daniel Upton, from Handsacre, who was last seen at around 10pm on 27th September. Daniel is described as white...
Altaf Hussain has been arrested connection with number of hate speeches
Altaf Hussain has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with...
Bank Holiday Bonanza on Southampton Common
Common People has returned for a second bank holiday bonanza on Southampton Common, featuring the cream of the music scene, all topped off with a lavish...
Police close Itchen Bridge after drunk woman is seen on Bridge para pit
Itchen bridge has been closed this morning after a person has been seen threatening to jump off the bridge. Police have sealed off the bridge in both...
Metropolitan police detectives increasingly concerned about missing woman Agnes Akom, who hasn’t been seen for 9 days
The 20 year old Hungarian has been living in the UK for five years. She disappeared after leaving her home in Cricklewood, north London on the 9th of May.
Man charged with attempted murder over Stanwell attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in a Stanwell Tesco car park last Saturday that police are treating as a terrorist offence. 50...
Grass fire seen as far as the Isle of Wight
Residents in the LocksHeath and HuntsPond Area of Fareham are being as advised to please stay indoors with windows and doors closed for the time being as Fire...
A former media producer has been jailed for supplying drugs at chemsex parties
Alexander Parkin, 45of Kennington Park Road, Lambeth, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 1 March. At a previous...
Major Fashion retailer New Look has revealed Job Loses across the South
A major fashion retailer has revealed it could close up to 60 stores across the UK. It is being reported that fashion outlet New Look, which has branches in...
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences following an investigation by Hertfordshire Police
Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday, 28 October. Later the...
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Bordon. Leia Cresswell was last seen in Bordon at 1.15pm on Thursday July 28 and officers...
Police are urging anyone who may have seen a young man walking along the A265 between Broad Oak and Burwash Common to contact them
A pedestrian has sadly died after being in collision with a car in Broad Oak, near Heathfield. The incident involving a black Ford Fiesta occurred on the A265...
Man arrested for Double Crawley Down murder is seriously ill in Hospitial
Detectives are investigating the murder of two women, aged 32 and 76, outside a house in Crawley Down on Sunday morning (22 December). A 37-year-old man, who...
Over 1 million food boxes delivered to those most at risk from coronavirus
Over 1 million boxes of essential food have now been delivered to those at highest risk across England, with more than 290,000 boxes being distributed...
Police appeal to help find a High Risk missing person from East London
Leah Warren-Hamilton is 15 years of age. She was last seen Digby Road, East London. Leah has pink hair is wearing a black North Face jacket, denim jeans and ...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in Edgware
Officers were called at 7.09pm on Sunday, 5 December, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Burnt Oak Broadway...
Sainsburys Filling Station in Newport remains Closed after Power fault
A major supermarket filling station remains closed this afternoon on the Isle of Wight. Sainsburys fuel station on Honeycross Way in Newport remains closed to...
Person dies after being hit by a train at Beckenham junction
Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of the...
Surrey Detectives trawl of CCTV secures 65 year jail terms for million pound robbery
Four men have been found guilty of robbing a salesman of millions of pounds worth of jewellery in a car park in Staines-upon-Thames last year. Lee Jason...
Emergency Services called to late fal into water in Gosport l
A multi agency rescue response was launched last night after reports at 11.27pm of a person falling from height into shallow water near Anglesey Road...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in West Lavington
Officers were called to reports of a collision between a teenager and a van on Lavington Lane at approximately 2.20pm on the 4th December 2020 A 14-year-old...
Woman Rescued By Fire Service and Taken to Hospital
Firefighters were called to Curdridge Close, in Waterlooville just after 9.30pm on Monday evening after a fire broke out in a property. Crews from Hampshire...