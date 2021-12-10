Police are looking for Michelle Richardson who’s missing from Southminster

Michelle, 45, was reported missing shortly after 3.35pm today (Friday 10 December).

She’s described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and often wears all-black clothing.

Officers worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call Essex Police on 999 quoting incident 785 of 10 December.