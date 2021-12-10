BREAKING EASTBOURNE SUSSEX

Royal Sovereign Lighthouse #Eastbourne

December 10, 2021
On or about 14th March, 2022 The decommissioning of the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse will start,
Four cardinal lighted buoys will be established to mark the structure until it has been dismantled.
Photo Trinity House
