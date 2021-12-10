Royal Sovereign Lighthouse #Eastbourne
A Snodland resident who used mobile phone apps in attempts to groom a child for sex has been jailed
Reece Cano repeatedly sought indecent images of a child he believed was only 12 years old and then arranged to meet her in order to carry out abuse. ...
Two loaded pistols have been recovered and a man arrested following a firearms operation
Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, 24 March armed officers stopped a vehicle on Twickenham Road, near to the junction of London Road, Isleworth. During the...
All Fun and Fights at the Wickham Horse Fair 2017
Wickham,Hampshire Saturday 20th May 2017 the latest edition of the Wickham Horse Fair, Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Hampshire village for the...
Witnesses sought after road rage attack in Tunbridge Wells
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020 in Liptraps Lane. It is alleged there was altercation involving the occupants of two...
Fire crews called to recycling barn fire in Dagenham
Firefighters tackled a fire at a recycling barn in #Dagenham. Around 150 tonnes of mixed cardboard and paper recycling waste was alight. Crews will remain on...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a warehouse on Morson Road in Enfield
A number of vehicles and two shipping containers were alight. There were no reports of any injuries. Station Commander Dave Bracewell, who was at the...
Dover tap has been brought in due high freight volumes
The Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme on the A20 at Aycliffe has been implemented due to heavy freight volumes. This is to prevent Portbound traffic...
Equipment found in the flat contained no less than 120,000 still images and videos of child abuse.
A couple who committed multiple sexual offences against a young child and who possessed images of child rape have been jailed. Janos Barber, 28, from Church...
A man has been arrested following an incident in South East London involving officers from the Met Elite ARV officers
Police were called to Simla House on the Kipling Estate on Tuesday evening. Armed Police and Response officers were called at around 10.40pm to the 21 storey...
A Newcastle man has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP
Dean Stewart, 25, assaulted Ryan Covell in the early hours of 15 June 2020 during an argument. Stewart lashed out with a knife using considerable force to stab...
Woman found guilty of manslaughter following the death of Bromsgrove man
Thirty eight year old Cordelia Farrell from Dainton Grove, Birmingham has today (Wednesday 21 October) been convicted of manslaughter following the killing...
The Facebook FaceApp aging app has been raising some privacy concerns
The FaceApp aging app has been raising some privacy concerns Statement from the company behind the FaceApp The company behind FaceApp have released this...
UPDATED: Full closure of A3 following multi vehicle collision
A full closure of the North bound carriageway of the A3 at the junction of Buriton has been put in place following a multi vehicle collision. Officers from...
Have You Got A ‘ticket To Pride’?
Southern Vectis is proud to be supporting UK Pride on the Isle of Wight and to celebrate they’re offering a special three day ticket to Pride for just £15! The...
A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman he stabbed in Streatham Hill.
A man has admitted the attempted murder of a woman he stabbed in Streatham Hill. Mark Brazant, 43 of Windmill Road, Ealing appeared at the Old Bailey on...
Around £14,000 was discovered concealed inside what officers have described as a homemade ‘cash vest’ after a man was stopped at the Port of Dover
The man was unable to account for the money and officers discovered a further £6,000 in a car. The 29-year-old from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of...
Dagenham Argos in Police lockdown after Teen scooter stabbing
An Argos store was thrown into Police lockdown on Monday evening after a teenager was brutally stabbed. Staff at the store attempted to render first aid after...
A man has been given an extended sentence of six years and four months for an attempted robbery in Redhill
Mark Evans, 38, of Frederick Gardens, Croydon, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges. He will serve a custodial term of...
Teenager Charged with Murder over Acid Attack in High Wycombe
Family pay tribute to Joanne Rand as man is Charged with Murder over her death. Thames Valley Police has charged a man with murder following an incident in...
Witnesses still sought to serious assault in Margate
Witnesses are still being sought after a man was found with serious injuries in Margate. Officers detained a 28-year-old man from Margate on Saturday 31 August...
Have you seen missing Derek from Fareham ?
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Fareham. Derek Britton, 60, was last seen on Tuesday, July 3, at around 11.30am, in the Central Road...
Man plunges 19 floors to his death after fall from Eleanor House in Lambeth
A man has died after he fell to his death following a fall from the 19th floor of a block of flats in Lambeth in the early hours of Sunday morning. A...
Man jailed after 22kg of heroin with a street value of more than £1 million taken off the streets
A man has been sentenced to a total of seven years’ imprisonment for drugs offences. Conrad Kingdom, 46 of Tottenham had previously pleaded guilty to...
Police appeal for Witnesses after Woman Hit by Bus in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a serious head injury following a collision with a bus in Portsmouth. The road traffic collision...