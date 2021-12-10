Police name suspect Jordan Stimson who is wanted after an officer was struck by a motorcycle in #Larkfield
A Christmas present thief who left his hat at the scene of his crime has been sentenced to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment. Nicholas Rooney, 54, of...
Cow Boy Builder Jailed after conning Pensioners
A man has been jailed for a total of four years after admitting defrauding elderly and vulnerable women by overcharging them for house repair work. Mark...
A man who threatened a 17-year-old boy with a screwdriver and robbed him of £30 cash in Peterborough has been jailed
Omar Afzal, 31, came across his teenage victim who was walking to Iceland in Lincoln Road at about 5.45pm on 21 May this year. He stopped him, claiming he...
Man dies after car park fall in Gravesend
A man who fall from the shopping centre on Clive Road in Gravesend at about 7:20pm Friday evening has sadly died. Police are said to not be...
Maidstone Paedo Danny Tiplady Jailed for 20 months
The sharing of extreme videos of sexual abuse, violence and torture has resulted in a Maidstone man being imprisoned for 20 months. Danny Tiplady was found in...
Tribute to murder victim Mohamud Hashi – Milton Keynes
The family of Mohamud Hashi, aged 22, from Milton Keynes who was fatally stabbed on 11 December 2019, has paid the following tribute to him: “Mohamud Hashi, a...
Tipton house fire victim named as Jason Hickinbottom
The family of a man who died in a house fire in Tame Road, Tipton on Tuesday night (3 August) have paid tribute to him. Jason Hickinbottom, aged 51, was sadly...
A man has sadly died following a collision in Broad Green, near Coggeshall
Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm today (Thursday 24 December) to a collision involving a motorbike and a van on the A120 near Bracks Lane...
Police are warning about the dangers of cannabis ‘edibles’ after children were taken ill in two separate incidents in Bradford this weekend
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, 4 September police were contacted by ambulance staff who had been called to an address in the Great Horton area where an...
Officers attended with LAS and found a 14-year-old suffering from a laceration to her neck
Police were called at 3pm on Monday, 6 September to Eynsford Road, junction with Green Lane, Ilford, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended with LAS and...
Fire crews called to blaze at flat in Reading
Four fire crews and command unit from Berkshire Fire and Rescue service have been scrambled to flat a blaze on the outskirts of Reading. Twenty...
M20 motorway in Kent London-bound closed after collision involving two HGV in thick fog
Officers from Kent Police and Highway England have closed the part of the M20 near Wrotham in Kent following a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning...
Car ploughs into Bromley Property
A car has collided into a house in Bromley, Kent. There were no injuries however as a result of this collision there is now extensive damage to the property...
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden. The damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church, in High...
Police appealing for help to find 36-year-old James Telford from Portsmouth
Police appealing for help to find 36-year-old James Telford from Portsmouth Mr Telford is being treated at St James’ Hospital in Locksway Road, Portsmouth and...
Kent Police charge serial Burglar again
Fourteen charges have been made against a man accused of burgling a home in Gravesend. Craig Graham is reported to have taken a car and a small quantity of...
A Folkestone sex offender who encouraged children to share videos of themselves online in return for digital gifts has been jailed for 10 years
. Steven Skelton, 34, was arrested after officers carried out a search of his property in Canterbury Road, on 10 August 2020. Two mobile phones and an...
A driver has been jailed after a teenage girl who was a passenger in his car died following a collision near Ashford
Fahren Smith was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Swift which had five passengers inside when it left Mundy Bois Road, Egerton and collided with a tree on the...
A man has been charged with possessing 20 knives In his car
A man has been charged with possessing 20 knives after the car he was travelling in was stopped by officers in Southwark. On Thursday, 12 March, officers...
Seventeen year old boy charged as Police continue to investigate the murder of a 22-year-old man in Reading
The force was called to reports of a man stabbed in Romany Lane, Tilehurst on Sunday (31/10). The victim was formally identified as 22-year-old Reece...
A number of arrests have been made as part of a policing operation in central London on Saturday, 3 April
At this stage, 26 people have been arrested for a variety of offences including assault on police and breach of the peace. In one instance, a woman was...
22 Now Confirmed Dead, 59 Injured in Suicide Bombing
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that children are amongst the victims as the death toll rises to 22 – including a sole male suicide bomber...
Large Emergency services response to Windsor House in Whitstable
Emergency services have been called to a flat in Whitstable this morning. Police,Fire and Paramedics were called just before lunchtime on Tuesday to Windsor...
Met’s Specialist Crime North have seized over 100kgs of Ketamine and arrested a number of individuals
Following a proactive operation, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North have seized over 100kgs of Ketamine and arrested a number of individuals in...