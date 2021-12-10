BREAKING KENT Larkfield

Police name suspect Jordan Stimson who is wanted after an officer was struck by a motorcycle in #Larkfield

December 10, 2021
Jordan Stimson is wanted in connection with an assault and dangerous driving in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/larkfield?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX6kowf_lm5mNP6who4myloSDxaRRAWH3GY526bIXTictqNmEND2_zDZBrpQ6nPdRs2Ep-fLoBWnGe7hIfwVpEE_ye8qLhhte9Lg_epdDapqZCAAifZNoB2jTWY9Vo_mpwPkBqf4OX_6N7p9PeiGl7c&__tn__=*NK-R">#Larkfield.
 
 
Officers are appealing for information after one of our officers was struck by a motorcycle in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/larkfield?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZW6sK_rVaKnb5-ld5imnEzMGBv1ukWsenN2vu_kx9LLnO7Vi0q3vR89aenDcufv6O_vnrBd9rBNC00EIFgGgQf4TgOFC1tN4TfRlCZflLhSNiIo85L7k8XPimQgn9UZUO9xj3yDav7fz0sleu0FvGFP&__tn__=*NK-R">#Larkfield.
On Thursday 9 December 2021, a Police constable was on duty in a high visibility jacket in New Hythe Lane, near Larkfield village hall.
At 2.43pm, whilst on foot, he directed that Stimson who was on a blue Suzuki GSXR to stop. The motorcyclist is alleged to have started to reverse the bike before travelling forwards and colliding with the officer.
Stimson, who is described as wearing a black helmet and jacket, then left the scene on foot. The motorcycle was seized and enquiries are underway to locate the Stimson.
The Police officer involved was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the incident and has since been discharged.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to them. Thye are also keen to find Stimson
They are also keen to hear from anyone with privately-held CCTV or motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call us on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/254076/21.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form available via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org
