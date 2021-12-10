Tributes have been paid to an “an amazing father, uncle, brother and son” who died following an assault
Woman Airlifted with Major trauma to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham
A woman has been airlifted and taken to one of the region’s major trauma centres after falling whilst walking on the Malvern Hills this afternoon. The...
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a serious road traffic collision on the B2177
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a serious road traffic collision on the B2177. The incident occurred at around 5pm on...
Fire Crews called to Cell Fire at HMP Winchester
An inmate is being given medical treatment after a blaze in a cell at broke out at HMP Winchester this afternoon. Three fire engines and five ambulances were...
Police Cordon Off Outram Road Southsea After Body Found
Officers are currently at the scene of Outram Road Southsea, after a body has been discovered. Annvestigation is currently underway to find the cause of death...
Man Arrested for Terror Offences in Folkstone
A man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has been released under...
A woman from Kent who headed up a crime group that supplied over half a tonne of cocaine and laundered millions of pounds in illicit cash has been jailed for 15 years
Nicola Stevens’ illegal business was brought down in April last year when she, along with the five other members of the criminal network, were arrested by the...
Wightlink’s ferry the Victoria of Wight crashed upon arrival at Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight yesterday as passengers made their way back to their vehicles for departure from the ferry crossing to Fishbourne from Portsmouth
Some delays to services were reported. Wightlink said that they would be contacting customers onboard the 1 pm Ferry crossing to “offer...
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision in #Dartford.
The collision occurred at about 11pm on Friday 28 May 2021 on the A225 Dartford Road, between Franks Lane and Calfstock Lane. A silver Toyota Yaris and a...
Police appeal to find owner of suspected stolen dog
Police are appealing for help in tracing the owner of a suspected stolen dog. The female Cocker Spaniel, believed to be around five years old, was found during...
Taxi driver involved in Violent Assault
Detectives investigating the violent assault of a mini-cab driver in Romford – who had part of his nose bitten off – have released an image of a...
King Cross Station on Lock down after suspect Vehicle
All roads closed around Euston Road and King’s Cross Station. Police say an abandoned car near Taxi rank has sparked a major evacuation of the station...
Homes evacuated after devastating blaze destroys Gosport bungalow
Neighbours rushed to help frightened pensioners after a devastating blaze destroyed a bungalow. The call came in after a local carer reported seeing smoke...
Police launch investigation after woman is found with Serious Head injuries on Southampton
Police are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they were in the vicinity of Derby Road in Southampton on Saturday evening and saw an...
Scammers targeting Isle of Wight residents over tax bill payments
Police officers on the Isle of Wight have been made aware that Scammers are contacting people by phone, demanding that they pay their tax bill with Amazon...
Estonian lorry driver killed in A2 Dover HGV collision
Collision investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the death of a lorry driver on the A2 near Dover. It was reported that three...
A major rescue operation is taking place off Pacehaven in East Sussex
A major rescue operation is taking place off Pacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood. HM Coastguard are coordinating...
Kent Police want to speak to this men after an arson attack in Folkestone
As part of an investigation into a suspected arson in Folkestone, officers would like to identify the wearer of an unusual hooded top as they may be able to...
A man who fatally stabbed another man after a row is facing life in jail after being found guilty of murder
Martin Wilson, 38, attacked 43-year-old Stephen Riley in #Barnsley in June, stabbing him twice and leaving him for dead. Sheffield Crown Court heard Mr Riley...
Southampton Pub on lockdown as man fights for his life
Police say a man is fighting for his life after an assault outside a Southampton pub. The incident is said to have taken place around 9.50pm on Friday, April...
Derbyshire community urged to drink responsibly this summer season
With the recent lifting of restrictions allowing pubs and restaurants to open their indoor spaces once more, Derbyshire residents are being urged not to...
Jealous thug jailed after attacking his ex-partner’s friend with a hammer and samurai sword
A jealous thug has been jailed after he burst into his ex-partner’s home and attacked one of her friends using a hammer and samurai sword. John Williams has...
Driver Charged over Fatal Wickham Collision
Police have charged a motorist following the death of a cyclist on the A32 in January. Jeanette Smith, 69, of Little Corner, Denmead, has been charged with...
Over 2 million calls were made to 999 in 2019
Over 2 million calls were made to 999 in 2019. Calling 999 to report out of date biscuits, an extra saveloy and chips or to ask the time is not an emergency...
A jail term has been imposed on a man who filmed a woman in the shower and posted footage online
Floyd Winch used a watch with a camera in it to record the woman in 2016, before posting at least one of the videos on a pornographic website. The victim...