Care home residents in England will only be allowed three visitors and one essential care worker each, the government has announced, meaning families could be forced to choose who is allowed to visit loved ones over Christmas
The family of police officer David Louden and his three-year-old son Harrison have paid tribute to the pair following their deaths in Kidderminster on Friday
The West Mercia Police officer was described as a “kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague”. His son...
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on Viking Way in Bexley
Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue and the London Fire Brigade are tackling a fire at a warehouse, which contains a number of business units. Crews...
A man who stockpiled dangerous chemicals has admitted to explosives offences, following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
Police first became aware of Michael Pym-Nixson, 54 after paramedics were called to his home to treat him for burn injuries. Because of the suspicious...
Havant Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by allegedly making false allegations of rape
The Leigh Park woman, 31, was arrested last month by Havant Police on charges relating to 52 false allegations being examined by detectives. A Havant Police...
Police officer stabbed in late night Eastbourne attack
A Police officer stabbed in late night Eastbourne attack Chief Constable Jo Shiner has commended officers who detained and arrested a man on suspicion of the...
Police say they are not looking for an another suspect in Crawley College Gun and knife drama
Sussex Police have confirmed, they are NOT looking for another suspect, contrary to reports on social media earlier. “Police are continuing their...
Person Hit by Train at Southend Central Railway station
A person has been hit by a train at Southend Central train station, Multiple police units and paramedics being seen rushing to the area. An Air Ambulance has...
Southern Water called to Burst Main outside Isle of Wight School
Southern Water have been called to burst main this afternoon. On the Isle of Wight. Water engineers have been called after the pipe burst in Palmers Road...
Fire crews called to fire at Portsmouth hotel
Fire crews from Southsea and Portchester have been mobilised to an incident in at hotel in Kingston Crescent , Portsmouth. Crews are currently dealing with a...
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault near Horsham
A woman was running along the Downs Link, Southwater, at the junction of Marlpost and Two Mile Ash Road, around 7.20am on Tuesday (October 27) when she was...
An appeal for witnesses has been issued following an incident in Sandgate
An appeal for witnesses has been issued following an incident in Sandgate on Saturday 6 June 2020. It is reported that between 1.45pm and 2pm, a 12-year...
A passenger in the van, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene
A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a van near Tilbury Docks. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of Dock Approach Road (the...
Man stabbed in the back in Tolworth
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the back. Paramedics found he had small stab wound to his back. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were...
Man arrested at Pub with knife tucked In his waistband
A man remains in custody after officers were called to an Andover pub this evening (Friday 13th December) In what police have described as Dramatic incident...
Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across the country. To reduce the spread of the virus England has entered a national lockdown. Restrictions will be put into law later this week
What you can and cannot do during lockdown? Detailed guidelines are available here at the gov.uk website. You must not leave, or be outside of your home...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a pensioner missing from Tonbridge
Members of the public are being asked to help find a pensioner missing from Tonbridge. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of David...
A murder investigation has been launched following fatal shooting on Turnpike Lane in North London
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a person on Turnpike Lane in North London. Police officers were called just 1.21am on Friday...
Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Clapham takeaway
Firefighters are reminding restaurant and takeaway owners to make sure their extraction systems are clean after a fire in Wandsworth Road, Clapham. Six fire...
BREAKING: UK Coastguard coordinating a major search on the Isle of Wight for two missing people
UK Coastguard is currently coordinating a search for 2 missing people on the Isle of Wight, who were last seen yesterday morning (Saturday 22 April) in a...
Isle of Wight man James Moore charged and remanded over Child Grooming Offences
A man charged with child grooming offences will appear before a Judge at Southampton Crown Court Richard Moore is charged with an attempted grooming offence...
Callous fraudster jailed after conning an elderly man out of his bank cards and going on a spending spree
A callous fraudster has been brought before the courts after conning an elderly man out of his bank cards and going on a spending spree. Mohammad Hussain, 37...
Man charged with Beckenham murder of Diane Dyer
man has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Beckenham. David Samuel McCorkell, 54, of Beckenham Road, Penge was arrested on...
Man stabbed after fight at the Sir Robert Peel pub
Police were called at 10.10pm on 12 June to reports of a fight with bottles in Malden Road, NW5 near the Sir Robert Peel pub. A 24yo man attended the hospital...
Man goes on a rampage with a knife than barricade house threading to set light to the property in Ilford
Police have successfully brought the incident in Goodmayes Lane, Ilford to a safe conclusion just after 11.45pm. Fous hours Armed Police TSG officers and...