A 14-year-old female who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death over a social media row has had her sentence increased
An investigation is underway following incidents of disorder before the Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax Champions League semi-final football match on Tuesday, 30...
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before getting a much-needed chop
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before...
Stabbing in Mitcham
A 17 year old boy has been rushed to hospital after being discovered with stab wounds on Tamworth Lane, #Mitcham. Scotland Yard say police were called at...
Number of confirmed fatalities after Two Explosions Manchester Arena
There is a major emergency services response to an incident at Manchester’s biggest concert venue Two explosions where are heard at Manchester Arena at...
Detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses. Police were called to Limeharbour, near to Crossharbour...
Can you help find Poppy who’s missing from Canterbury
Information is sought to help locate a woman who has been reported missing from Canterbury. Poppy Hollis was last seen in the Littlebourne Road area on the...
Wanted Pair go on £6,000 Spending spree with Stolen Bank Card in Portsmouth
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak to them as part of an investigation into the suspected theft of a bank card which took place in...
Detectives trying to find the mother of baby George have released an e-fit image of a woman they are keen to speak to
Detectives have been searching for the mother of little George for exactly three weeks today (13 May). George was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road in...
Gomshall,Surrey Wednesday 29th March 2017
Gomshall,Surrey Wednesday 29th March 2017 Video Showing the scene following fatal collision: Surrey Police has released details of a motorcyclist who...
Fire crews called to Rescue child trapped in well on the Isle of Wight
Emergency services are battling to free a child that’s trapped in a well on the Isle of Wight this afternoon we can exclusively reveal. Firefighters from...
Manhunt after police officer driven at in Margate
Information is sought following a report a vehicle was intentionally driven at a Kent Police Special Constable in Margate. The driver of a red Daewoo Matiz is...
Kent Fire crews called to standing corn field alight in Leeds near Maidstone
Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been dealing with a fire in a field of standing corn close to Burberry Lane, Leeds near Maidstone. At its height, four fire...
Four men who were inside the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and were taken to North Kent Police Station where they were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act
Investigators have charged a man with drug offences after he was stopped in a car in Gravesend. Local patrol officers stopped a Toyota Yaris in Old Road East...
Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection to an assault that happened in The Malvern Pub
Officers have released an image to find the attacker after a man was assaulted in a Southampton Pub. Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in...
Man charged after Cambridge terror raid
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into suspicious packages sent via post. Ovidijus Margelis, 26 of Cambridge was charged on 13...
No ticket to pride on the Isle of Wight in 2019
Organisers of the annual Isle of Wight Pride event have confirmed that it will not be taking place this year. A public meeting was held this afternoon...
Folkestone’s Community Safety Unit has been keeping its relationship with local residents sweet thanks to a glass or two of freshly-made lemonade
Town Centre PC Lewis Bennett took part in a project which saw him run a lemonade stand in the Old High Street on the afternoon of Sunday 12 September 2021...
Hampshire Police have released an e-fit of the man reported to have approached a 10-year-old boy on Bellemoor Road on Monday (April 30). Do you recognise him...
Manhunt after Trio over power Guard and steal 14k in Bitterne Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after cash-in-transit robbery in Bitterne Police are investigating a robbery after £14,000 cash was stolen from a cash-in...
UPDATED: investigation launched after man is shot in the head in broad-day light attack in Hornsey
Police were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of gunshots in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and...
A second man has been charged with the murder of a man from Cheam. [Aaron McGrath 27 of Oakhill Road, Sutton, has been charged with the murder of 25 McGrath...
Fifteen year old boy stabbed in Newmarket
A fifteen year old boy has been stabbed and seriously injured after being stabbed in Newmarket tonight at about 7.30pm he was conveyed to Addenbrooks Hospital...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Greenwich have charged a man
Ben Oliver, 23 of Lion Road, Bexleyheath was charged on Wednesday, 20 January with the murder of 74-year-old David Oliver. He will appear in custody at...
Man dies after Soho Fire
Firefighters have rescued two people from a fire at flats above a shop on Berwick Street in Soho. A flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by the...