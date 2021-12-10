“Sleep tight our angel” – Family issue tribute as uncle convicted of killing baby

Scott’s sister was taking her three older children to school and left her son Arlo in the care of her brother when she departed for the school run, while Arlo’s father went to work.

Arlo’s uncle, James Scott, was looking after him on the morning of 29 June, 2018, when the fatal injury happened.

Arlo Breslin was just three months old when he died from a catastrophic head injury. His parents described Arlo as their ‘miracle baby’ who they loved ‘very, very much’.

When she returned home around an hour later, Scott was screaming her name and holding Arlo in his arms. The baby wasn’t moving and an ambulance was called.

Arlo was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest but despite the best efforts of the medical team sadly died two days later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.



A post-mortem found that Arlo had died of a catastrophic head injury, caused by non-accidental shaking.

We arrested Scott and carried out an extensive and complex investigation leading to him being charged with murder earlier this year.

Scott has throughout the investigation and trial, denied shaking his nephew or causing any injuries to him. He claimed the baby had been sleeping, but when he went to check on him he was convulsing and having a fit.

However the jury at Warwick Crown Court today found James Scott, of Church Road, Coventry, not guilty of murder, but guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Remembering Arlo, his family said: “Our special baby boy, our warrior. Arlo is our miracle baby who we love very, very much. We will never ever forget you sweetheart. Sleep tight our angel. Keep shining down on us all.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen said: “Little Arlo was a healthy and happy baby who was dearly loved by his parents and family who have been left utterly heartbroken from this tragedy.

“This has been a tremendously sad case for us to investigate and has had a profound effect on the family.

“No parent ever expects to lose a child, particularly not at the hands of another person especially when they are a trusted family member.

“I hope that the verdict provides them with some comfort and allows them to start coming to terms with their loss, our thoughts remain with them.”