Murder investigation launched after teenager is stabbed to death

A large number of officers are at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Coventry Road, Small Heath. Just before 5.30pm today (Friday 10 December) the ambulance service told us that a young man had been stabbed and was in cardiac arrest. Emergency services were immediately sent to the area to support medics, preserve evidence and find the suspect. Officers worked quickly to identify the 18-year-old who was stabbed and we’ve got specialist officers supporting his family. Police have already spoken to a large number of people in the area and have worked to identify CCTV cameras that may have captured what happened.

This is a now a major crime scene and people should avoid Coventry Road between Jenkins Street and Watt’s Road. The cordoned off area will decrease as this fast moving investigation progresses but the road is likely to remain closed until tomorrow afternoon, so please be patient.

Detective Superintendent Wendy Bailey, from Force CID, said: “I’d like to thank people in the area who gave first aid to the young man and I offer my condolences to his family and friends.

“A major investigation is underway to find the person responsible. A large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts.

“If you saw that happened or have something captured on your dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera, tell an officer at the scene or call us now on 101.”

If you can help detectives find the person responsible, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting reference number 3643 10/12/21.

To stay anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.