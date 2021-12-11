Have you seen Susan Mann?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Nottingham city centre area at 11.50pm on Thursday December 9th 2021.

Susan is slim build, around F504 tall with long brown hair and last seen wearing a black puffer coat and black Jordans with pink or white on the sides.

If you have seen Susan or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 790 of December 9th 2021.