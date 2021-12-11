Residents in Canterbury are being reminded of some simple crime prevention advice to ensure they do not fall victim of postal theft in the run up to Christmas

Since November, Kent Police has received six reports of thefts of parcels in the Canterbury area.

These include:

An incident on 11 November in Down Road where a parcel was reported delivered with a photo but was not there when the victim went to collect it.

A reports of a theft on 18 November one in Bingly Court and the other in Long Meadow Way. On both occasions the parcels were left at the property but when the victims went to collect them they were not there.

A theft in Westwood Drive on 22 November where parcels were stolen before the victim collected them.

A parcel stolen from the doorstep of a house in Kilndown Gardens on 26 November.

A theft on 4 December in Kent Avenue where a parcel was taken from a property before the victim had an opportunity to collect it.

Inspector Guy Thompson from the Canterbury Community Safety Unit said: ‘Kent Police investigates all reports of theft and is committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

‘It is important to note that, compared to the number of households in the area, the number of postal thefts remains very low and residents remain very unlikely to become victims.

‘However, Kent Police is not complacent and encourages residents to take the following steps to further reduce the chances of having their post stolen.

‘Track your parcel to ensure somebody is at home when it is delivered, or arrange for it to be received by a trusted neighbour or family member.

‘Install a security light, CCTV or a video doorbell to discourage thieves from approaching and to alert you when someone is at your home.

‘Alternatively, use an off-site locker service as these tend to be in busy, safer locations and are therefore less likely to be targeted by thieves.’