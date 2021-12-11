Maidstone prison inmate charged with murder

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder following the death of an inmate in HMP Maidstone.

Sasan Rabit who is 24 and an inmate at the prison was charged with murder in the early hours of Saturday 11 December 2021. He will appear before Medway Magistrates Court on Saturday 11 December.

Kent Police was called to the prison following concerns for the welfare of an inmate, at 3.33pm on Thursday 9 December 2021. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and the man, aged in his 20, was declared deceased at the scene by medical crews.