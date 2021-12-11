BREAKING BRIXTON LONDON

A man has been charged with the murder of Salem Koudou in Brixton in August 2020

December 11, 2021
1 Min Read

Shaquille Graham of Marcella Road SW9, was charged with murder on Friday, 10 December and is due to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 11 December.
Salem, aged 19, died after being stabbed in the vicinity of Wynne Road, SW9 on 20 August 2020.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp