Lorry drivers arrested after cyclist is injured

A serious collision involving a cyclist and a lorry in Ashford has prompted officers to appeal for dashcam footage.

Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist on the A259 near Brenzett shortly before 3pm on Friday 10 December 2021.

The cyclist sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a London hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry failed to stop at the scene.

A man in his seventies from the East Sussex area has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/DH/138/21.