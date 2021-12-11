A violent offender who abused and imprisoned his partner has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Abdul Awil, 29 of Rainville Road, W6 was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 10 December to a total of 22 years’ imprisonment for GBH with intent, false imprisonment and two counts of rape. He was also issued with a Restraining Order for life.

Awil was found guilty at the same court on Friday, 23 August.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to an address in Kensington on Friday, 2 October.

The victim disclosed that her partner, Awil, had beaten and raped her for a period of four days between approximately 28 September and 1 October 2020.

She stated that after arriving home from birthday celebrations, Awil attacked her in the house, forcing her into a room. He banned her from eating or drinking and repeatedly assaulted her, leaving her unconscious.

The victim sought refuge at a family member’s house after the four days, when her cousin then called an ambulance.

Detective Constable Gemma Harkin, who led the investigation, said “Awil has, at every turn, denied responsibility for his actions. He took advantage of a vulnerable female who trusted him, and subjected her to such violence that no human being should ever have to endure.

“The victim has displayed immense courage in coming forward and we hope that she finds some comfort in the sentence which has been handed down.

“I would urge any victims to please talk to us. We have specially trained officers who work closely with partner organisations to provide the right support. Please do not suffer in silence – we are here to help and will do all we can to pursue prosecutions and achieve justice.”