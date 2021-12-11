BOGNOR REGIS BREAKING SUSSEX

Liam Ashton, who had been wanted by police in relation to an assault on a woman in Bognor Regis, has now been jailed

December 11, 2021
1 Min Read

Ashton, 29, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8th).
He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the assault, which took place at an address in Hastings Close in June 2021.

