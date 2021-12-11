Ashton, 29, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8th).
He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the assault, which took place at an address in Hastings Close in June 2021.
Liam Ashton, who had been wanted by police in relation to an assault on a woman in Bognor Regis, has now been jailed
You may also like
Driver makes off from Fatal M2 collision near Medway Services
A callous driver of a BMW made off and left the passenger for dead following a serious collision on the Eastbound M2 near Medway this afternoon. The coastbound...
Arson Probe launched after Marden Barn is torched with 350 Bales well alight
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) is fighting a blaze involving a barn in Tilden Lane, Marden. KFRS’ Emergency Control Centre received the 999 call...
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a restaurant fire on Nutford Place in Marylebone last night
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a restaurant fire on Nutford Place in Marylebone last night. Half of the ground floor restaurant...
Please help us find Dean Walker, 34, who is currently missing and believed on foot in the Robertsbridge area this afternoon, Monday 3 May
is considerable family and police concern for his welfare. 5’7″-8″, slim with shaved hair, wearing dark joggers, green jacket, orange/beige...
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney in a Jewish Bakery
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney Ilie-Manuel Constantine, 33 of Summit Avenue, N16 was charged with one count of...
Police appeal after cyclist is killed in Greenwich
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have named a cyclist killed in a collision in Greenwich. Police were called at approximately 8...
Man arrestted after woman is found dead
Detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Chingford, which is being treated as suspicious. Police were called at 11.30pm on Wednesday, 22 January...
Vulnerable Missing person Lorraine Besford
Posted in her own words I’m really hoping the people of this community could help me, any information would be so greatly appreciated and we would even offer...
15 men sentenced after a police operation targeting the supply of drugs in west London
The last of a group of 15 men has been sentenced after a police operation targeting the supply of drugs in west London. The convictions come following a series...
A40 closed at Target Mcdonalds following serious incident near Northolt
A section of the A40 has been closed following a serious incident understood to involve a Tesco heavy goods vehicle. Officers from the Met Police have closed...
Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area
Have you seen John? Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area. He was carrying a Tesco plastic bag, shoulder bag and a black...
A woman has been sentenced after 7-year-old Emily Jones was killed in Bolton
Eltiona Skana has today (Tuesday 8 December 2020), been sentenced to life with a minimum of eight years at Minshull Street Crown Court, after pleading guilty...
A quick-thinking police officer has been praised for using skills he picked up outside of work to rescue a distressed man from the River Thames
A quick-thinking police officer has been praised for using skills he picked up outside of work to rescue a distressed man from the River Thames. Officers were...
Woman Sparks Second Railway Bridge Alert in Winchester
Emergency services rushed to Winchester Railway after receiving reports of concern for a woman’s welfare last night.(Thursday 4th May 2017) Fire Crews from...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a crash which killed a mum-of-five in Wigan. Joanne Bailey-Collinge, 34, from Abram, died and her...
A Guildford man who killed a stranger in a one-punch attack has had his sentence increased
A Guildford man who killed a stranger in a one-punch attack has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, referred it...
The Recovery of the Minions truck that has caused traffic chaos around the South
Fareham,Hampshire Monday 25th April Drivers are facing long delays on the M27 after a fairground trailer crashed on the motorway blocking three lanes of the...
Detectives from Operation Castle, our dedicated burglary team, are welcoming the sentencing of a Lancashire man as part of the biggest investigation the team has overseen into a regional Organised Crime Group (OCG) responsible for a total of 162 burglary, theft and attempted burglary offences
38-year-old Kashif Rafiq (also known as Anjum Nawaz) of Oozehead Lane, Blackburn, Lancashire was sentenced to eight years, nine months for conspiracy to...
Police appeal after brawl near Swindon town centre
Police are looking to speak to anyone who was out in Swindon town centre in the early hours of Saturday 14th August (14/08) and saw a number of fights take...
Police concerned for missing Teenagers from Albania
Have you seen missing teenagers Elton Nikolli and Han Oruci? Police are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare. Both boys are 16-years-old and went...
Online Shopping after Brexit
The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union has had a knock-on effect on many aspects of our daily lives. Most of us probably don’t...
Officers searching for a missing teenager in Havant have arrested two people. Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne Drive...
A man’s been sentenced over a string of attempted burglaries across west Essex and east Hertfordshire
The offences took place in Harlow, Roydon, Buckhurst Hill, and Broxbourne during a three week period between 5 and 26 February this year.The offences also...