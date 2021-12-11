BREAKING Ford SUSSEX WANTED

Police are appealing for information to find a man who has absconded from Ford Prison in Sussex

December 11, 2021
Daniel Palmer was reported missing on December 6, and it is believed he left the prison between 4.30pm and 8.30pm
The 43-year-old is understood to have links to Worthing, Edinburgh and Essex.
Anyone who sees Palmer or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 999 and quote serial 1203 of 06/12.

