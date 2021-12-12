Two more people have been jailed for the rioting in Bristol city centre in March

William Houlton and Callum Middleton each admitted a charge of riot when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 10 December.

Judge James Patrick subsequently sentenced Houlton to three years in prison and Middleton to three years and nine months in prison.

The court heard Middleton, 30, of Swansea, launched a firework into a crowd of people, was violent and aggressive towards officers and repeatedly threw bottles at them.

While Houlton, 20, of Compton Martin, was captured on camera damaging a mobile police station with a metal road sign and attempting, with others, to overturn a police van

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “We can’t let the despicable conduct of those involved in the riot escape without punishment.

“They brought shame on themselves and on the city of Bristol and they should all answer for the violence they used and the fear they caused officers and other members of the public.

“The actions of Middleton were particularly shocking due to the premeditation – peaceful protestors do not bring fireworks to demonstrations and it’s only good fortune someone wasn’t more seriously injured when he launched one into the crowd.”

Six other people also appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday in connection with the events of Sunday 21 March outside the Bridewell Police station and entered not guilty pleas.

Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address, Tyler Overall, 27, of Filton in South Gloucestershire and Alisa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier in Bristol, each denied a charge of riot and will now stand trial next year.

Alex Papadopolous, 27, of Glastonbury, has had the case against him adjourned until the same court on Friday 17 December. Further hearings will also be held for Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier in Bristol and Joseph Parry, 27, of Llanelli, on 20 January 2022 – and for Joseph Foster, 31, of Filton in South Gloucestershire at a date to be confirmed.