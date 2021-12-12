Nathan, 34, was last seen around 6pm on Saturday (December 11) heading in the direction of Horsham Park. It’s thought he may have since travelled to Crawley.
Nathan is described as white, 5′ 10″ tall, of stocky build and with short, dark blonde hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and white trainers.
If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1131 of 11/12.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Nathan Casemore
