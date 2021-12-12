Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Chipstead

Police were called to the location on Hazelwood Lane around 5.50pm Saturday, 11 December following reports of a collision between three vehicles.

One of the drivers, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has also been taken to the hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who might have any information about the collision to get in touch. Invesigators particularly want to anyone who might have dashcam or helmet cam footage. If know anything that might assist with our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45210130937 via: 101

If you don’t want to speak to the police you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.