Can you help us find missing Richard Chase from the Isle of Wight?

The 49-year-old was last seen at around 1.20am yesterday morning (Saturday 11th Dec) leaving Fever & Boutique nightclub, Coppins Bridge, Newport.

Police along with Richard’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Richard is described as black, approx. 5ft 9ins tall, slim build with a shaved bald head and a goatee beard. He also has his ears pierced but is most likely only wearing an earring in his left ear.

Richard was last seen wearing a large puffa style jacket with a fur-lined hood, a light green coloured beanie hat with matching Pom Pom on top and a brown border around the headband with a large white logo to the front, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes.

If you have seen Richard, please call us on 101 quoting incident 44210496776.