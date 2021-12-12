A suspect has been arrested in connection with a reported a rape in Sittingbourne.

It is alleged that during the early hours of Saturday 11 December 2021, a woman was raped by a man she had earlier encountered on a night out. The offence is said to have happened in a woodland location between Harrier Drive and Osprey Court.

At around 7pm on 11 December, detectives arrested a 21-year-old man from Sittingbourne on suspicion of rape and he was taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing and police have seized CCTV and cordoned off the area to allow for forensic examination of the scene.

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 11-0137. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.