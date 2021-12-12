Seven fire engines and a height vehicle attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire in the loft space using a hose reel jet, a main jet and water from a hydrant. They worked to ensure there was no fire spread to neighbouring properties.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in Campbell Road, Deal
You may also like
Two hurts after vehicle ploughed into tree on A606
Police officers are appealling for witnesses, after two people were seriously hurt in a collision in rural Leicestershire on Wednesday. It is understood...
Husband and wife PCs Jack and Joanna Wilber were subjected to a sustained attack by a pack of youths while they were off duty
Two married off duty Greater Manchester Police officers who fought off a violent gang outside their home – suffering horrific injuries in the process of...
Detectives are appealing for information after the victim of a collision in Tottenham died from his injuries
Police were called at 10:54am on Wednesday, 3 November to reports of a moped in collision with a truck at White Hart Lane, N17. Police, the London...
A heroic 86-year-old father has died while trying to rescue his disabled daughter from Bude Canal in north Cornwall
Lawrence Casey went into the body of water after his daughter Jessica, believed to be in her 20s, lost control of her mobility scooter. Members of the...
A man who killed his pregnant ex-wife by firing a crossbow at her has been convicted of murder
A man who killed his pregnant ex-wife by firing a crossbow at her has been convicted of murder. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo – 51 of no fixed abode, was...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a maisonette on Grove Road in Barnet
Firefighters tackled a fire at a semi-detached house, converted into two maisonettes. Most of a ground floor maisonette was damaged by the fire. One...
We’re pleased to report that two Doberman dogs, which were reported stolen earlier this week, have now been found
Bear and Poppy will now be reunited with their owner. Police in Gloucestershire would like to thank all those who shared their appeal and particularly the...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a boat alight near Main Gate Road in Chatham
Four fire engines were in attendance, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, a main jet, and compressed air foam to extinguish the fire. No...
The victim was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men who began shouting homophobic abuse before physically assaulting him
Detectives investigating a homophobic attack in Stamford Hill are releasing images and moving footage of individuals they would like to speak to in connection...
Officers from Wiltshire Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Esso petrol station on Kingshill Road in Swindon
At approximately 10pm yesterday (04/04), an unknown male dressed in black entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with what’s believed to have...
Have you seen missing Jim from Wallingford ? He’s Still Missing
Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for the public’s help in tracing an 88-year-old man from Wallingford who remains missing. James Spence (known as Jim) was...
Can you help the Isle of Wight stay safe
The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting On Call (Retained) Firefighters across the Island. Could you have the time and commitment to...
Man stabbed in North London
Police have sealed off part of a road near Offord Close and Northumberland Park Road after a person has been stabbed. Unconfirmed reports are the man has been...
Man knocked unconscious in Faversham street attack
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Faversham. The victim had attempted to break up a disturbance between two women in Preston...
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights 900 more British travellers stranded in Nigeria are set to return home on three flights chartered by...
CCTV of two cars being damaged while parked at a home in High Halstow has been released in a renewed appeal for information
The vehicles, which were parked at a private address in Mackintosh Close, had their windows smashed at around 10.15pm on Sunday 22 August 2021. Following a...
Lifeboat called to yacht stuck on Bembridge ledge
Bembridge lifeboat has launched to a yacht that’s on it’s doorstep after it ran aground and is listing heavily on Bembridge Ledge this morning The lifeboat...
Appeal to find missing man from Tonbridge Wells
Information is sought to help find a man who has been reported missing from Tunbridge Wells. Chris Wright was reported missing on 2 January 2019 and was...
Man arrested after shooting in Dartford
The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a death in Dartford. At 12.06pm on Tuesday 11 May 2021, Kent...
Part 2: Builder confronts men who groom children for sex
Here is the second part of an exclusive interview with a campaigner who’s hunting online child sex pests. We’ve changed his name and disguised his...
A man who tried to hide a loaded handgun under artificial grass in a garden has been jailed for eight years after officers stormed a house and discovered it as part of a crackdown on gun crime
At around 5.30am on Sunday 14 July 2020, officers attended Broughton Street and Cheetwood Road in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, following reports of...
A couple have been sentenced to just over two years in prison each after pleading guilty to fraud following a staged burglary
Graham Mundy, 52, of Old Blandford Road, Salisbury, and Joanna Beames, 34, of the same address, have each been jailed for 26 months after pleading guilty to...
Out of control Mastiff dog attacks beagle puppy leaving owner injured in Maidstone
Officers are appealing for information following a report a dog was dangerously out of control in Maidstone. The incident happened at around 5.45pm on...
Exclusive Probe launched after Corrosive Liquid Dumped on Sandown Beach Stairway
An investigation has been launched after a container of corrosive liquid (Industrial Dishwasher liquid) has been thrown down a beach stairway in Sandown this...