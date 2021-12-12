This was the result of a selfish driver at Hickstead Junction of the A23

A woman’s beautiful daughter was driving home with her dog in the car

She is now offering a reward for any information that will help the trace the driver of a blue Mazda 2 at 9.30pm on 9th December. The driver left her daughter and her dog to die after hitting her car and making it spin and roll 4 times .

May thanks be to a higher source as she came home to me that night as did our precious dog heaven

I am offering a reward to find the registration and name of driver

She is Lucky to be alive and with Christmas around the corner

This could post could be so different