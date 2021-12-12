A woman’s beautiful daughter was driving home with her dog in the car
She is now offering a reward for any information that will help the trace the driver of a blue Mazda 2 at 9.30pm on 9th December. The driver left her daughter and her dog to die after hitting her car and making it spin and roll 4 times .
May thanks be to a higher source as she came home to me that night as did our precious dog heaven
I am offering a reward to find the registration and name of driver
She is Lucky to be alive and with Christmas around the corner
This could post could be so different
This was the result of a selfish driver at Hickstead Junction of the A23
