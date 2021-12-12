A man has now been charged with murder following a suspected assault in Newcastle

An investigation was launched on Thursday night when police were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address on Columbia Grange, Kenton.

Emergency services attended and found 36-year-old Tony Nichol, of Kenton, with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital where he died.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested a short time after the alleged incident and was taken into custody.

He has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

In a statement a spokesperson from Northumbria Police added:

“A man has now been charged with Tony’s murder and we would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case.

“A big thanks to the local community for your support and cooperation throughout this investigation, as well as all those who have assisted with our enquiries”.