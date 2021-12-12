Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized after a suspected dealer’s car collided with three police vehicles near Tunbridge Wells

On Wednesday 8 December 2021, police attended a car park in Hastings Road, Flimwell, following reports of suspicious activity.

It is alleged a Range Rover was then deliberately driven at three police vehicles. A number of separate collisions took place, one of which caused the Range Rover to come to a stop and led to the driver being arrested.

A search of the car was carried out by officers from both Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge community policing teams, which led to the recovery of cannabis, catapults, ball bearings and a knife.

A warrant was then executed at a residential address, where £1,620 in cash and several bags of suspected cocaine were also seized.

Charged

Kai Austen, aged 18, of Summervale Road, Tunbridge Wells, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was further charged with dangerous driving, possessing a knife in a public place, four counts of criminal damage and three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The defendant appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 9 December and was remanded in custody.

His next hearing will be at Lewes Crown Court on 6 January 2022.