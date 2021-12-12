A man has been charged and remanded in custody following an incident in Larkfield which saw a Kent Police officer struck by a motorcycle

At around 2.45pm on Thursday 9 December 2021, the constable was on duty in New Hythe Lane, near Larkfield village hall when he directed the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle to stop.

It is alleged the bike then collided with the officer and the rider left the scene on foot.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the incident and has since been discharged.

Jordan Stimson was arrested at 6.25pm on 10 December and has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He is remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 December.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, including motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

If you have information contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/254076/21.