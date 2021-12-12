Police throw South East London Park into Lockdown

Officers from the Met Police major crime team have thrown a local South East London Park into lockdown following the discovery of a body. The grim discovery was made this afternoon after officers have spent the past three days searching a property on Elmington Street in Camberwell. A blue forensic tent has been erected within the park. The Met police have been approached for comment. It is unclear if the search and discovery is linked to the ongoing missing person appeal of a senior nurse assistant who is believed to have disappeared on her journey home from work in London, according to police. Petra Srncova, who works at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in Westminster, was reported missing last week by a colleague. The Metropolitan Police said the 32-year-old was last seen in Camberwell in south London, where she lives, after catching two buses home.
