Body thought to be that of missing nurse Petra Srncova has been found in a Camberwell Park

A body has been found in a park near to the home of the missing Petra Srncova. Police remain at Brunswick Park on St Giles road following the discovery of a woman body.

A blue and white tent can be seen in the park and blue tarpaulin has also been erected on the fenceline. Scene of crime officers have spent much of the afternoon carrying out their investigations. Officers from the Met Major crime team have also been seen at the location.

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a children’s hospital worker who has been missing for two weeks and has since been released on bail by officers.

Petra Srncova, 32, of Camberwell, south London, was last seen taking a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last week after failing to turn up for work which has been described as very “out of character” for her.

A grey private ambulance could be seen just after 5.30pm on Sunday removing the body from the forensic tent.

The Met Police have been approached for official confirmation