Officers are appealing for help to find 80-year-old Thomas who is missing from home in East Dulwich
Retail outlet Gunwharf Quays has selected Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) as Charity of the Year for 2016/2017. With eight million shoppers...
In Staffordshire the virus is spreading rapidly and in particular hospital admissions are increasingly dramatically which is putting huge pressure on healthcare services
As a police force, we recognise that the last nine months have been very challenging for you and will continue to be so, as we face these latest restrictions...
Fire Crews Free Trapped Driver from A31 Farnham Crash
This was the scene faced by fire crews after a crash near Farnham this afternoon The collision happened on the A31 Shepherd And Flock Roundabout just after 2...
Detectives investigating the murder of Lavaun Witter have charged a fourth person
Alex Pasley, 25 of Paxton Grove, Coulsdon was arrested at an address in Sutton shortly before midnight on Monday, 29 March. He was taken to custody at a...
Two men arrested for murder after woman from North London found dumped at the side of the A3 in Guilford
With a large-scale murder investigation underway following the discovery of a woman’s body in Guildford on Monday afternoon (23 August), Police are appealing...
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage after a man died in a collision in Romford
Officers were called at 9.41p on Thursday, 10 September to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist at Gallows Corner. The...
Update on Corby murder investigation and appeal for Snapchat footage
Detectives working on the Rayon Pennycook murder investigation have been granted a 36-hour extension by Magistrates to question three young people arrested in...
A family of a man named Norman have pleaded with members of the public to come forward with answers as to the lead up to a collision
Norman’s Red Ford Fiesta Zetec car flip ending up against a traffic light on Blackdam Roundabout in Basingstoke on Tuesday 1st June around 8.15am. which...
Police appeal for video footage after five officers were injured in Bromley incident
Police are appealing for dashcam or mobile phone footage of an assault on officers which left five officers with injuries. On Sunday, 12 July at approximately...
Commissioner praises officers for assisting London Ambulance Service
After nearly five weeks of supporting our blue light colleagues in the London Ambulance Service, today (Sunday) marks the end of a recent partnership where...
A man who delivered a fatal punch that left a much-loved dad with unsurvivable head injuries has been jailed
Liam Wright fatally attacked 36-year-old Carl Loughran on Borough Road, Sunderland, in August this year. Following a verbal altercation in the street, Wright...
Officers investigating a report of sexual assault in Bournemouth are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
It was reported that at around 2pm on Monday 31 May 2021 the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was sitting in her convertible car with the roof down at the...
Coward who used his car as a weapon and killed a man has been jailed for life
Camisan Judes Emanuvel, 36, of Redbridge was sentenced today, Friday 25 October, at the Old Bailey to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years. He was...
One of the offenders was jailed for 26 weeks, while the other was fined
Two Norfolk Police officers who detained a pair of violent offenders wanted for threatening murder and blackmail have been nominated for The National Police...
Kent Police Officers come under attack and are injured after football yob throw bottles and missiles in Maidstone attack
Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after...
Shocking Pictures From Inside Grenfell Towers as the Death Toll is Set to Rise
London,UK Sunday 18th June 2017 Grenfell GV from the aftermath inside the block of flats where the dead all as reach 58. These shocking pictures show how...
Family pay tribute to ‘lovely boy’ killed in horror crash outside Debden High School
Family pay tribute to ‘lovely boy’ killed in horror crash outside Debden High School In a short statement Harley’s family said: “We are so...
Your duty is done take it easy now, we’ll take it from here’ as major manhunt continues to find PSCO Julia James’ Killer
Officers are continuing to scour woodland using Police blood dogs and examining a wide scene following the murder of PCSO Julia James. Officer shave now...
Murder probe launched in Haringey sees one arrested
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with fatal stab injuries at a residential property in Haringey. Police were called at 11...
Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike and car collision on A32 Corhampton leaves rider with life-changing injuries
PC Phil Robertson is appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Corhampton last month. The traffic Police officer based...
Four companies have been charged over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store
Four Companies have been charged over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store. Kaden Reddick suffered a...
Man in Four Hour Stand off on a Roof with Police in Portsmouth
A man has been arrested after a four-hour rooftop stand-off with Police in Portsmouth . Police were called out to Widley Road in the Stamshaw area of...
The keys to a silver Volkswagen Golf were taken, along with a pair of Hesh 3 headphones, an Xbox, Sony camera, two watches, and a dark blue Kona mountain bike
Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an house in Portsmouth. Police were called after a house in Lichfield Road was broken into...
Poem-crafting drug dealers who texted punters with rhymes have been jailed for more than 10 years
A drug-dealing gang who texted punters with rhymes are now behind bars after admitting their crimes. Kieron Benbow and two accomplices, Louise Saunders and...