Officers are appealing for help to find 80-year-old Thomas who is missing from home in East Dulwich

December 12, 2021
Thomas was last seen on Friday evening. He is 5’7-8, slim with a scruffy beard and likely wearing blue jeans and a red fleece. Please call 999 (ref: 3342/12DEC) if you see him.
 
 
