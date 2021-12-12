Kasey is missing from Erith.
Police are appealing for help in finding a woman missing from Erith
Four arrests were made during a road safety operation carried out by Kent Police across Chatham, Strood and Rochester.
The suspects were each stopped on suspicion of traffic offences while the Medway Community Safety Unit, with support provided by the Roads Policing Unit...
A man is due in court Monday, 29 November charged with terrorism offences
Elias Djelloul, 19 , of east London, was charged on Saturday, 27 November with six counts of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to Section 2 of the...
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Oliver Bowles...
A 20-year-old man has been convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Merton
A 20-year-old man has been convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Merton. Khaled Argoub, 20 of Garratt Terrace, SW17, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on...
Two arrested after Man left with Serious facial Injuries in Southampton
Police have made two arrests following an assault on the corner of Meggeson Avenue and Ozier Road, Southampton. It happened at approximately 9.10pm on Friday...
Emergency services called after Child Fall in Freshwater
A fall from height on the Isle of Wight was attended to by the fire and ambulance services. An eleven-year-old fell from a height just after midnight on...
Police appeal for Witnesses after woman killed in fatal collision in Woking
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving two cars and a pedestrian in Woking that happened on Friday evening, 9 December...
UPDATE: The family have been advised that Ben was last seen last night after 11pm in Havant. Heading towards Birmingham. The family of a missing teenage have...
Group of Eastleigh Mum Stop Strangers Filming Children in Fleming Park
Police have been made aware of two men who started taking pictures and making Videos of young children at a local play area in Eastleigh. The Two men pictured...
Young people in south west London are getting ready for a summer packed with activities thanks to a popular camp staffed by Met Police officers
Young people in south west London are getting ready for a summer packed with activities thanks to a popular camp staffed by Met Police officers. The Summer...
A mother has been convicted alongside her then boyfriend of killing her three-year-old daughter, days after threatening to do so in a text message
Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat in Solihull where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, 23, on 9 August last year. Priest and lover...
Three years’ imprisonment has been imposed on a #Sheppey man who was found in possession of more than 1,000 indecent images of children
Michael Frost was already the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which meant his behaviour was closely monitored by Kent Police’s Violent and Sex...
Police Charge Southampton Man following attempted Murder Arrest
A man has been charged following an incident in Southampton earlier this week. Steven Walden, 22, of Acacia Road, Southampton, has been charged with the...
Parents Arrested for attempted murder of Two Week old Baby
A couple have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a two-week-old baby boy was rushed to hospital with injuries. Cops have launched an...
A large amount of class A drugs and cash were located from the premises
Two people were arrested following a drugs warrant in Trowbridge yesterday (21/10). Officers from Operation Fortitude – our new proactive response unit –...
UPDATED :Sandown flats sealed off after suspected Hazardous find
A fire crew from Shanklin has been called to a suspected hazardous material incident in Sandown Isle of Wight this morning. Firefighters were called just after...
A serving Met officer has been jailed for grievous bodily harm
PC Charlie Harrison, 39, attached to the Violent Crime Task Force, had been convicted by majority verdict on Friday, 26 March after a five-day trial at...
Man in custody after two men in their 60’s are mowed down and killed
An investigation has been launched after two men died following a road traffic collision in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Saturday). At around 12.22pm, we...
M20 Eurotunnel Horror Crash closes motorway for nearly ten hours
Emergency workers were faced with carnage following a two-vehicle collision on the busy M20 in Kent on Tuesday evening. The collision between a van and a lorry...
Body found of missing Ashford Man
A man’s body was found in Kingsnorth Woods in Ashford at around 7:44am this morning. Police had been searching for 20-year-old Sam Smythson, who went missing...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Wantage
At around 4.10pm on Friday (7/6) two offenders broke into a property on Lydsee Gate. They gained entry by smashing the glass of the patio doors. Once inside...
Investigation launched after person dies in fatal Bethnal Green fire in East London
Sadly a person has died following a property fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green in the early hours of Monday morning. Firefighters found the person...
A man has been jailed for seven years for dangerous driving after a 20-year-old woman lost her life in Lambeth last year
A man has been jailed for seven years for dangerous driving after a 20-year-old woman lost her life in Lambeth last year. Quincy Anyiam, 26 of Wolfs Wood...
Teenager airlifted after Basing Hill Park Broad daylight stabbing attack
Police were called to Basing Hill Park, NW11, by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 4.50pm on Sunday, 1 March to a report of a stabbing. Around 20 officers were...