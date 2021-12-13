Person hit and killed by a train at Meopham near Gravesham

The route between Swanley and Rochester was closed at around 9.30 pm on Sunday evening British Transport Police, South East Coast ambulance were called to report of a casualty on the tracks at Meopham.

Paramedics and police attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail replacement buses have been set up

Trains have been cancelled or diverted and buses are on their way to Swanley, Longfield and Meopham to transport passengers to Rochester. Buses should be onsite by 11.30pm. All services Victoria to Margate lines have been affected.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Meopham at 9.30 pm on Sunday 12th December 2021 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast ambulance said: “We were called by the British Transport Police at 1.51pm to an incident on the train line